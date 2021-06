(Source: The Texas Department of Public Safety)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Monday morning.

DPS states the incident took place just before 1 a.m. on Alamo Road South of Davis Road in Edinburg.

Officials said a driver was heading north when a woman crossed their path.

The victim sustained major injuries and died at the scene.

The driver did not sustain injuries.

DPS continues to investigate the incident. No other information was been released.