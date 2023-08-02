WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Weslaco teenager accused of pointing a laser at a helicopter.

Josue Siguenza was arrested on a charge of illumination of an aircraft with a laser pointer, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Tuesday, a Texas DPS pilot broadcasted that a laser pointer was being pointed at them. At 1:20 a.m. a trooper responded to the 1800 block of N. Texas Blvd. in Weslaco after the pilot provided coordinates, a probable cause affidavit stated.

The trooper was directed to an apartment, where he saw two women and a man in the parking lot by a vehicle. The pilot confirmed they were the individuals, and that the laser had the intensity to impair their ability to control the aircraft.

When asked which one of them pointed the laser, Siguenza admitted it was him, and took out a black laser pointer that emitted a green light.

He told authorities he did not know pointing the laser was illegal, and that he was not aware the noise he heard in the sky was a helicopter, the affidavit stated.

Siguenza was placed under arrest and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Tuesday. His bond was set at $2,500.