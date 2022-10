WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS said a Weslaco boxer was arrested on Sunday for DWI.

According to Hidalgo County Jail records, on Oct. 2, Brandon Lee Figueroa, 25 was arrested on the charge with a blood alcohol content of over 0.15%, he was released the same day.

Figueroa was issued a personal recognizance bond of $1,000 by Justice of the Peace Jerry Muñoz, according to the jail records.