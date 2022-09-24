WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a two-car crash that left one passenger dead.

According to a release from DPS, the accident occurred at 12:03 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, on Moorefield Rd South of FM 681, North of Alton.

The two vehicles in the crash were described as a gray Mazda 6 and a blue GMC Sierra, both drivers were accompanied by a passenger.

The Mazda 6 was driving northbound on Moorefield Road and the GMC Sierra was traveling southbound when the accident occurred, according to the release.

DPS stated the passenger of the Mazda died at the scene due to their injuries, and both passengers of the Sierra were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims and deceased have not been identified.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.