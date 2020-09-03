DPS: Two more die following a crash in rural Cameron County

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Two more people died after a fatal accident in rural Cameron County.

According to officials, a two-vehicle crash occured at the intersection of FM 803 and St. Francis north of Olmito on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Black GMC Yukon, that was occupied by one woman driver, was traveling north on F.M. 803.

A Gray Dodge Magnum, occupied by a woman driver and five passengers, was traveling South on F.M. 803

The GMC’s left rear tire blew out causing it to lose control and veer onto the southbound lane and crash head on into the Dodge, according to officials.

Maria Guadalupe Zamora, 49, driver of the Dodge sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two year old Ariel Castillo, and six year old Reynaldo Alvarado Jr, both grandchildren of Maria Guadalupe Zamora, were transported to local hospitals were they later died.

The three other passengers were also transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash.