DPS: Two men ‘burned beyond recognition’ in single-vehicle crash in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left two men dead Monday.

According to DPS, the incident took place at around 6:45 a.m. on FM 510 east of Share 28 Road in Los Fresnos.

The preliminary investigation shows the truck was heading east when the driver lost control and went off the roadway, crashing into a tree. The truck then caught fire.

Authorities identified the driver as Eric Gonzalez, 31, and the passenger as Roberto Quezada, 24.

The release states both men were “burned beyond recognition.”

The crash remains under investigation.