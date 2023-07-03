WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver and his passenger are dead after the driver failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign, according to a Texas DPS news release.

DPS says they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday evening around 7:20 p.m. on FM 2812 and Kenyon Road east of Edinburg.

The DPS news release said a brown Chevrolet Cobalt, occupied by two men was traveling southbound on Kenyon Road.

Photo by: Texas DPS

And a brown Chevrolet Suburban, occupied by a female driver and five passengers, was traveling eastbound on FM 2812 and collided with the Cobalt.

Photo by: Texas DPS

EMS transported the driver and passengers of the Suburban to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cobalt is identified as 41-year-old Domingo Rodriguez of Edinburg and his passenger, Mateo Guzman Lopez, also of Edinburg died from their injuries at the scene, according to authorities.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatality.