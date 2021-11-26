DPS: Two dead, 10 injured in rollover crash

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two Friday morning.

According to a release, a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a stop on a black Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. Officials say there was a total of 12 people in the truck.

The driver evaded authorities and began driving at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control, causing the truck to roll over.

The release mentions that several people were ejected from the truck.

The driver and nine others were transported to local hospitals. DPS adds the injuries varied from both minor to major.

Two individuals died at the scene.

Texas DPS is continuing the investigation.