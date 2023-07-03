LA SALLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase on the wrong side of the road, authorities say.

The driver of the truck trailer was identified as Eduardo Aradas, of Florida. Aradas was traveling on IH-35 in La Salle County, reaching speeds of 85 mph and driving on the wrong side of the highway.

After a lengthy pursuit, Aradas pulled over and multiple migrants attempted to run away from law enforcement.

Ultimately, 12 migrants were apprehended by DPS. Arandas will face state criminal charges for smuggling and evading.