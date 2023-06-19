SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in the U.S. illegally was caught smuggling 12 migrants in the bed of his truck, officials say.

On Friday, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper stopped a Ford pickup truck on US 90. Troopers say when they confronted the driver, he admitted to being an illegal immigrant from Mexico who resides in Austin.

In the bed of the pickup, troopers say the man was hiding 12 migrants, including two children from Mexico.

Additionally, they say the driver had a .380 handgun and cocaine.

They say the driver admitted he was going to be paid to smuggling the migrants to San Antonio.

He faces criminal charges for smuggling, unlawful carrying of a weapon and drug possession, according to DPS.