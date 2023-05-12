BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are continuing their efforts in teaming up with several agencies, as thousands of migrants are expected to cross the border in the upcoming days.

State Troopers say there are a lot of concerns with the influx of people coming to the border, but the main goal is to redirect groups to ports of entry because it’s safer than swimming across the Rio Grande.

“For the past two years, we have seen loss of life of women and children and those that make that dangerous journey as they try to cross that river so we’re trying to prevent that as much as possible at the ports of entry,” Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Transportation said.

Lt. Olivarez says the river is extremely dangerous.

DPS has responded by helping the United States National Guard by placing concertina wire along the river banks.

“We want to make sure, that these people are crossing that it’s done safely, and of course crossing a river is not a safe way to do it of course it’s not controlled especially when you have children involved we have seen some of those cases, especially in Brownsville when you see small children try and get across the river the river is very deep,” Lt. Olivarez said.

Lt. Olivarez says different parts of the border can see different types of activity.

“There are thousands camped out of Matamoros of course they have been crossing every day just the numbers in the Rio Grande Valley have been well over 3,000 jus for the past several days,” Lt. Olivarez said.

With the massive amounts of crossings expected to take place, have caused troopers to pull their resources and help with the border activity.

Officials say this becomes very challenging for officials.

“That leaves more gaps more vulnerability along the border, where you’re going to see more criminal activity there’s not going to be any agents to respond doing camera activations or sensors so that’s where we try to fill that void with our State Troopers we have many state troopers that have been deployed across the border as far as West Texas it does put a strain on resources both state and federal but we try to focus on as much as we can to focus on the criminal activity,” Lt. Olivarez said.

Officials say human smuggling is a big topic they are focused on.

According to Troopers, criminals are aware of the end of Title 42 and will try and take advantage of the situation this includes human and drug smuggling attempts.