CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) – On Saturday evening Texas DPS reported one of their troopers was shot.

According to a DPS news release, at about 8:21 p.m. a trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Falfurrias, Texas.

When the pursuit ended the driver shot at the trooper. The trooper returned gunfire killing the suspect.

DPS reports the trooper is in stable condition and Texas Rangers are on scene.

DPS added that this is an active investigation. Additional details will be provided once they become available.