HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving an IDEA school bus and a Texas Department of Public Safety unit.

The crash occurred on 1300 N. Ed Carey Drive near the railroad. Photos show a DPS unit with damage to its front side near the rear of the school bus.

(Photo: Derick Garcia / ValleyCentral)

(Photo: Derick Garcia / ValleyCentral)







Officials with DPS confirmed the crash involved a DPS unit, a school bus and another vehicle. According to DPS, there were 30 children on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries to the children were reported.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.