DPS Trooper arrested for drug trafficking

From Friday to July 4, state troopers will watch for drunken driving, speeding and other illegal activity, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety. (CBS 4 News File Photo)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A DPS trooper was arrested by FBI agents after taking part in his father’s drug trafficking organization, stated the criminal complaint.

Pablo Talavera Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the filed documents.

On Aug. 19, 2019, an investigation was launched on Talavera Jr.’s father, Pablo Talavera Sr. The investigation revealed that Talavera Sr. was responsible for a drug trafficking organization that transported methamphetamine and other narcotics to Jackson, Tennessee, states the criminal complaint.

On July 21, 2021, an investigation into Talavera Jr. began after they received word from a “confidential human source,” that Talavera Sr. was using his son’s position as a DPS trooper to assist the drug trafficking organization.

According to the complaint, the source indicated that Talavera Jr. used his position to “obtain and provide law enforcement sensitive information and escort money (bulk cash) and or narcotics,” for the drug trafficking organization.

Talavera Jr. was granted a $75,000 bond with a $5,000 deposit, federal criminal records show.