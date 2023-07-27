ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after evading police during a traffic stop, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

Bruce Theodore Garcia, 39, died Wednesday night after crashing into a canal on Los Ebanos Road, south of Mile 4 in Alton, a news release stated.

At 9:04 p.m., the Alton Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a black Pontiac Grand AM occupied by Garcia only. According to DPS, Garcia failed to yield to the traffic stop and evaded, traveling through a cul-de-sac and into a canal, rolling onto its left and top.

Garcia died at the scene, DPS added.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.