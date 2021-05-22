DPS: traffic stop leads to weapon seizure in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — During Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety seized numerous firearms and ammunition in Weslaco after a traffic stop.
Friday night, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near La Joya for a traffic violation.
The driver refused to stop leading to a vehicle pursuit.
Officials arrested the driver, they discovered firearms and ammunition within the vehicle.
The vehicle included 16 firearms and 3,520 rounds of ammunition. The firearms included high-powered fully automatic rifles, shotguns, handguns, and 50 caliber rifles.
The Texas Highway Patrol believes the weapons were headed towards Mexico.
The driver is currently facing weapons charges, according to the press release.