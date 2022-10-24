BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS reported a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night on State Highway 48 in Cameron County.

According to a DPS news release, a three-vehicle crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a 2003 Ford Ranger, occupied by one male driver, was stationary and facing south without its lights on the eastbound lanes of SH 48.

The DPS news release said, a man driving a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on the outside lanes of SH 48 and collided with the Ford.

The impact caused the Ford Ranger to move onto the westbound lanes of SH 48.

A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, which was occupied by one driver, was traveling westbound on SH 48 on the outside lanes and also hit the Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Ford was ejected. He was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he died from his injuries.

DPS is further investigating this fatality.