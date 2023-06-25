PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DPS is investigating a deadly crash that took place overnight into Sunday,

Officials say 18-year-old Damian Martinez, of Brownsville, died after he was ejected from a 2008 Mercedes Benz.

A release from DPS says Martinez was driving eastbound on State Highway 48, with a passenger, when he approached a curve and, “went over the shoulder and through a grassy area,” DPS officials said.

The crash took place around 3:11 a.m. just south of Port Isabel.

DPS says Martinez lost control of the vehicle and rolled over multiple times.

Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

DPS believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and are waiting for autopsy results.

This is an ongoing investigation.