DPS: Teen killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Saturday morning in San Juan.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:06 a.m., a Toyota Sienna, occupied by only the driver, was traveling on Cesar Chavez road, south of Owassa road, at high speed and struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian was identified as 17-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. from San Juan and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The driver fled on foot from the scene, DPS said in a release.

The crash is still under investigation by officials.

Editors Note: This story has been updated with the correct date of the crash.