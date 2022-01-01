DPS: Teen killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Saturday morning in San Juan.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:06 a.m., a Toyota Sienna, occupied by only the driver, was traveling on Cesar Chavez road, south of Owassa road, at high speed and struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian was identified as 17-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. from San Juan and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The driver fled on foot from the scene, DPS said in a release.

The crash is still under investigation by officials.

Editors Note: This story has been updated with the correct date of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories