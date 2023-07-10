EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old man from Edinburg was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and fatally striking a cyclist, authorities said.

Alan Nicolas Rios, 19, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, the accident occurred at 11 p.m. Sunday on Tower Road, north of South Trail Drive and east of Edinburg.

DPS stated that a white Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the cyclist and fled the scene. The Tahoe was then located near the intersection of Alamo Road and Texas road with “damage consistent with evidence found at the crash scene.”

The cyclist sustained major injuries and died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the release stated.

Troopers located Rios near his home and attempted to conduct field sobriety tasks on him, authorities said. He was taken into custody and transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center.