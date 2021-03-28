COVID INFO COVID INFO

DPS: Smuggler causes three-vehicle crash in Alamo, three sent to hospital

Three-vehicle crash in Alamo (source: Texas DPS)

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — Three people were sent to the hospital for injuries sustained in a three-car crash in Alamo on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a three-vehicle crash took place on the intersection of Highway 281 and FM 907 in Alamo on Sunday.

Officials say the driver that caused the accident was a human smuggler who was transporting a migrant adult woman and an eight-year-old child.

DPS officials say the driver failed to yield a right of way which caused the three-car crash.

The three occupants of the smuggler’s vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Charges are pending in this case as DPS investigates the incident.

