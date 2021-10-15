DPS: Shots fired from Mexican side of border at several government agencies

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating multiple shots fired towards government agencies at the border Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to gunshots being fired from the Mexican side of the border into Starr County just before noon.

The shots are believed to be aimed at Texas National Guard personnel, The United States Border Patrol Agents, and Department of Public Safety Troopers, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.