DPS shares school bus safety tips

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is sharing tips to keep students safe during National School Bus Safety Week.

DPS reminds the public that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus and may result in a fine of up to $1,250.

For people convicted of the offense more than once, the law allows for the person’s driver’s license to be suspended for up to six months. A ticket for this offense cannot be dismissed through defensive driving.

It is recommended for parents to go over the list with their kids:

—Carry less: children should limit what they carry to lessen the chance of dropping stuff on the road.

–-The earlier the better: students should be at the bus stop five minutes early to have less time to make dangerous choices, like crossing streets or running near traffic.

—Keep a distance: it’s safer for kids to stay three giant steps away from the road until the bus arrives and about 10 feet away from the hood of the bus when walking in front of the bus so the driver can see them.

—Minimize distractions: children shouldn’t yell on the bus or run around, as it’s distracting for the driver.

—Look both ways: children should be taught to look both ways before crossing streets, and to keep an eye out for cars pulling out of driveways.

—Take a walk: Parents should walk children to the bus stop if possible. If not, encourage them to walk with other children so they are more visible to drivers.

—Keep an eye out: Drivers need to watch for children when driving near a school bus, children might run out unexpectedly.

—Stop if flashing: Drivers must stop if a bus has flashing lights and its stop sign out, regardless of which way a bus is headed.

—Leave space: When driving behind a school bus on the road, drivers should always give them plenty of room, knowing they stop frequently.

For more tips and information about school bus safety, click here.