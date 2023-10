BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for another missing man from Brownsville.

German Nunez was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the 300 block of Oak Street.

Nunez is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs 180 lbs, and has brown eyes and white hair, according to DPS. Authorities added he has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding Nunez is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.