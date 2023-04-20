A car crashed into a school bus on Bass Boulevard and Hughes Road in West Harlingen. Photo: Steven Masso

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating an accident involving a La Feria school bus in Harlingen.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the incident happened on Bass Boulevard and Hughes Road in Harlingen, south of the expressway.

A car allegedly struck the school bus from behind while children were on board, Montalvo said.

La Feria Superintendent Cynthia Torres told ValleyCentral there were two students on board during the crash.

The bus driver reported no students were injured, but EMS is en route to the scene as a precaution.

DPS is investigating the case.