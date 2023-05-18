CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that killed a woman and a child from San Juan.

Yolanda Gaona, 72, and a 10-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened Tuesday night in Jim Wells County, nearby Alice.

According to DPS, the crash involved a Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer and a GMC Terrain.

The semi-trailer was traveling northbound on US-281 in the outside lane when the GMC Terrain traveling eastbound on CR-116 failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and crashed with the semi trailer, DPS added.

Gaona, the driver of the GMC Terrain, was transported to a hospital in Corpus Christi where she later died Thursday morning.

The front seat passenger to the GMC Terrain was transported to a hospital in Alice with critical injuries.

The two rear seat passengers, both children, were both ejected from the vehicle. One of those children, a 10-year-old child, was pronounced dead on scene.

DPS Troopers are investigating the accident.