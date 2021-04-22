COVID INFO COVID INFO

DPS: Reward increased for information on 1987 homicide

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for information on a 1987 cold case.

According to a release, Veronica Taylor, 13-years-old at the time, was found dead in a field in Lubbock County. She was last seen leaving a relative’s apartment the night before.

Her body was found covered in snow and suffered blunt force trauma.

DPS is now offering $6,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

The tip must be received before the Texas Rangers release the next featured Cold Case.

Information can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

