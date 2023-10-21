EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-ped crash that occurred Friday night.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. on FM 1423 south of Anderson Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet Silverado was going northbound on FM 1423 approaching Anderson Road and hit a man, who was walking on FM 1423.

A black GMC, driving behind the Silverado, ran over the man as he laid on the ground. Both drivers stopped at the scene and no charges will be filed against them, according to DPS.

The man was identified as 16-year-old Jacob Morales of Donna, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said, Morales was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not well-lit.

DPS suggests the following walking safety tips: