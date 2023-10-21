EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-ped crash that occurred Friday night.
The crash happened at 8 p.m. on FM 1423 south of Anderson Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevrolet Silverado was going northbound on FM 1423 approaching Anderson Road and hit a man, who was walking on FM 1423.
A black GMC, driving behind the Silverado, ran over the man as he laid on the ground. Both drivers stopped at the scene and no charges will be filed against them, according to DPS.
The man was identified as 16-year-old Jacob Morales of Donna, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS said, Morales was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not well-lit.
DPS suggests the following walking safety tips:
- Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
- If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic as far from traffic as possible.
- Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
- If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, find a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
- Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
- Wear reflective materials and white or bright colors at night to increase visibility. Avoid dark clothing when possible.