EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred approximately 8:59 p.m. on Tower Road, north of Curve Road. A silver 2000 Nissan Sentra, occupied by a driver and a passenger, were going northbound on Tower and Curve Road.

Investigators say the driver ignored the traffic control sign on Tower Road, which was placed for a road closure, and drove into the empty portion of the driveway.

Emergency medical services took both the driver and passenger to Doctors’ Hospital at Renaissance.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old, Edinburg resident Esteban Garcia, who died at the hospital from his injuries.

The passenger was later released from the hospital.