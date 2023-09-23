WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal cyclist crash that occurred Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 8:36 a.m. on Mile 4 West Road north of Mile 11 North.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking northbound on Mile West Road with his bike on the side of the road and was hit by a black pick-up truck, according to a release from DPS.

During the investigation witnesses told DPS, they heard a loud noise and saw the pick-up truck but no other vehicles on the road.

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety press release) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety press release)

The driver of the pick-up truck did not stop and fled the area, DPS said in the release. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 43-year-old Rames Gonzalez Jr. of Weslaco.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the Weslaco DPS Office at (956) 565-7600.