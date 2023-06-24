MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DPS is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead Friday night.

DPS officials say the crash took place around 10PM along Military Highway and FM 491.

A preliminary investigation revealed moments before the crash a 2008 maroon Ford Mustang was travelling southbound on FM 491 approaching Military.

Officials say, a green 2013 Kenworth was towing a silver tanker along Military Highway approaching FM 491.

“The driver of the Ford disregarded a stop sign, drove under the tanker’s undercarriage, and dragged several feet before stopping on the right side of the bar ditch,” DPS said.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 61-year-old Mercedes resident, Benigno Montiel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.