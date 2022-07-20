BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was hospitalized after losing control of a motorcycle while evading arrest, according to authorities.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 11:58 p.m.

Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle. The driver evaded arrest, leading to a “lengthy pursuit,” according to DPS.

At some point during the pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle lost control and fell off near the intersection of FM 802 and San Marcelo Blvd. Authorities said he struck his head, and was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.