WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a woman dead, and two others hospitalized.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday near FM 1015 north of Mile 11, north of Weslaco, a press release by DPS stated.

A preliminary investigation revealed a green Chrysler Town and Country, occupied by a female driver and male passenger, was turning left onto FM 1015 from a private road.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by a male driver, was traveling south at a “high rate of speed” and collided with the Chrysler.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 68-year-old Sofia Hernandez Perez, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, the release stated.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the passenger of the Chrysler were airlifted to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance.

The case remains under investigation.