MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead.

The incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Friday on the Interstate Highway 2 westbound in Mercedes, according to a release from DPS.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus, occupied by two women and a Dodge Ram, driven by a man, collided on IH-2.

The driver of the Ford Focus was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen in critical condition.

The passenger of the Ford Focus was identified as 41-year-old, Harlingen resident, Vanessa Villarreal Moreno. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS has not released the identities of the drivers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.