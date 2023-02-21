HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A person was airlifted to a local hospital after a tractor trailer crash near Elsa Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, the accident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday.

ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a truck tractor towing a caliche trailer was stopped at the intersection of SH 88 and FM 490, facing west.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado travelling north was travelling north on SH 88, when the truck tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, DPS stated. The two vehicles collided, and the driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The driver of the truck tractor did not sustain injuries, authorities said.