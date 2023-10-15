HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a La Féria man.

The accident happened Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white 2006 Honda tri-motorcycle driven by 83-year-old Lotal Clark Temple was traveling eastbound, on Business 83 when Temple swerved to the right side of the road.

DPS says he drove onto a business parking lot and continued going in a straight line before crashing into a tree.

Temple was pronounced dead at the scene