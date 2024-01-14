PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Friday night in Hidalgo County.

DPS says troopers responded at 10:22 p.m. to La Homa Road, south of West Mile 4 Road, just north of Palmview regarding a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet Cruz was traveling northbound on La Homa Road approaching West Mile 4 in the center turning lane. Troopers say a black Yamaha motorcycle was also going northbound on La Homa Road approaching the Chevrolet in the left lane.

According to DPS, the driver of the Chevrolet turned to the right onto a private drive on the east side of La Homa Road, then into the left lane and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Angelo Torres of Mission. He was airlifted to DHR hospital in Edinburg where he underwent surgery but died on Saturday.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Rio Grande Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.