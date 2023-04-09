SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man died after crashing into a Polaris RZR late Saturday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred at 10 p.m. at El Pinto Road south of La Pinta Street in Sullivan City.

(Source: Texas Department of Transportation press release)

A blue and red Polaris RZR was driving north on El Pinto Road and a red Honda CRF motorcycle was driving behind it in the same direction.

Troopers say the driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Rodrigo Hernandez, lost control and made an abrupt stop behind the Polaris.

Hernandez was thrown off the motorcycle and hit the back of the Polaris with his face. He died at the scene.

DPS did not identify the driver of the Polaris.