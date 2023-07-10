WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Mission man.

A DPS news release said the accident happened on Sunday around 5:45 a.m. on FM 2221 east of Bentsen Palm Road north of Palmview in Hidalgo County.

An initial investigation revealed a white Acura TL passenger car, occupied by a male driver was traveling westbound on FM 2221 east of Bentsen Palm Road.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Rodrigo Rodriguez-Garcia, according to DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

For unknown reasons, Garcia lost control of the car and went airborne, veered to the northside bar ditch, and rolled over several times.

Garcia was not secured by a safety belt and was partially ejected. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS concluded that alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash and is further investigating.