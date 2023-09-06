RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies tracked a group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande while wearing cartel bracelets Tuesday night.

According to Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas Department of Public Safety, the group was hiding in the brush after crossing into the United States.

DPS and U.S. Border Patrol agents identified the migrants wearing red bracelets placed on each of them by Mexican drug cartels.

The bracelets are used to track migrants who have paid to pass across the Rio Grande.

On a video posted by Olivarez to X, formerly known as Twitter, one migrant explains the significance of the bracelets.

“They [cartel] gave it to me,” the migrant said. “I was going to cross the Rio by myself, but they started assaulting us and told us that we needed to pay a quota.”

The cartel members charged the group $2,500 each.

“They told us if we don’t pay, we can’t cross. And if we tried getting away closer to the Rio, there was going to be another group to charge us if we didn’t have this bracelet on,” the migrant said.

The migrant adds that the bracelet is seen as a rite of passage into the United States.