RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man crossing into the United States illegally was discovered to have child pornography on his phone, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

Christian Medrano-Alanis, a migrant from Mexico, was arrested on charges of human smuggling and possession or promotion of child pornography.

In a joint operation by U.S. Border Patrol and DPS Medrano-Alanis was located and detained. Authorities say he smuggled and guided four migrants across the Rio Grande.

Once detained, investigators found a cell phone with a video containing child porn on it. The case was taken over by the Texas Rangers.