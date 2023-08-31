SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a human smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase in Sullivan City.

According to a post from Texas DPS, the smuggler, identified as Jose Alvarez-Villa, a Mexican citizen, eluded authorities on El Faro Road toward the Rio Grande.

He abandoned the vehicle and attempted to swim back to Mexico.

Troopers and the Texas National Guard arrested the Alvarez-Villa at the edge of the river after a brief struggle. In the altercation, he kicked a trooper in the stomach.

Alvarez-Villa faces state criminal charges for smuggling, evading and assault on a public servant.

DPS added that two migrants made it back to Mexico and one was referred to U.S. Border Patrol.