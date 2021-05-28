DPS: Men run away after throwing 300 pounds of marijuana over gate

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety recovered 346 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Sunday during Operation Lone Star.

A DPS trooper tried to stop a white Chevy SUV on US 83 after the driver failed to yield the right of way and barely avoided a car crash in Rio Grande City.

The driver then stopped at a nearby gate, where he and around 10 other men began to toss large bundles over the gate, according to a press release.

When they finished throwing 16 bundles over the gate, the men ran away into the brush.

Trooper’s discovered the bundles to be marijuana, which have an estimated street value of $103,800.

No arrests were made.