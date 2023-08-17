MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager from McAllen was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

The high-speed chase involved a 17-year-old from McAllen and three immigrants.

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with DPS shared a video of the pursuit which took place along US-83 in Hidalgo County.

The pursuit continued where it eventually ended with the driver and immigrants bailing out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

The video shows a trooper and Florida High Patrol in the brush and water chasing toward the individuals, into a shallow body of water.

The teen was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling, according to DPS.

The three immigrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.