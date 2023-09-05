MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling three migrants into Mission, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Victor Flores-Gonzalez, a migrant from Mexico and alleged Paisa gang member, faces state charges for smuggling, failure to identify and a fugitive warrant, an X post, formerly known as Twitter, from Lieutenant Christ Olivarez with the Texas DPS stated.

Olivarez’s post stated Flores-Gonzalez gave troopers a false name and date of birth.

Victor Flores-Gonzalez (Source: Lt. Chris Gonzalez DPS)

The United States Customs and Border Protection assisted DPS by using a fingerprint system to help identify Flores-Gonzalez. It was later discovered he had a warrant out of Travis County for failure to appear in court for child support.

Olivarez said the three migrants were wearing colored bracelets, which meant they paid traffickers in Mexico to cross the Rio Grande.