WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man.

According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25.

Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, with a neck tattoo and goes by Chencho Gonzalez. He is believed to be in the Weslaco Area.

If anyone with information or the whereabouts of Gonzalez, contact Trooper IV A. Flores at (956) 429-6596.