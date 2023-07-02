EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was pronounced dead after he was hit by drunk driver Sunday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety says.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:26 a.m. July 2 on FM 907 Alamo Road and Wisconsin Road, east of Edinburg.

According to a news release, a driver hit the man on FM 907 with his truck, failed to stop and fled the scene. The man died from injuries at the scene.

DPS troopers found suspected truck at the intersection of Canton Road and FM 907. The truck was described as a silver GMC Sierra with front left damage and blood on the driver’s side.

“The initial investigation determined that the suspect vehicle was the GMC Sierra that struck the pedestrian,” DPS says. The driver of the GMC showed signs of intoxication and performed a series of Standardized Field Sobriety tests.”

The driver was identified as 40-year-old, Pharr resident, Juan Antonio Perez.

Perez was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and booked to the Hidalgo County Jail.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The auto-pedestrian fatality is an ongoing investigation.