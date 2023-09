SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in custody after firing a weapon at federal law enforcement during a high-speed chase, authorities say.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man fired an AK-47 at DPS Troopers on a pursuit that started in San Benito.

The chase extended into Harlingen near Fred Leal Drive and Ebony Road.

DPS have not released the identity of the man in custody.

No one was injured, DPS adds.