HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead and another injured after a man evading arrest struck a truck near Donna, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:17 p.m. Monday on Victoria Road and Business 83, east of Donna.

According to a news release from DPS, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Optima when the driver fled, heading northbound on Victoria Road.

DPS says the driver of the Kia disregarded a traffic light at the intersection, colliding with a red Ford Ranger occupied by a man and woman. The driver of the Ford, identified as 27-year-old Erick Alberto Juarez, of Pharr, was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS added that the driver of the Kia was also transported to a hospital with “major injuries.” His identity has not been publicly released, but officials confirmed the driver is a man.