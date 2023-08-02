BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer, authorities said.

According to DPS, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 4, past the checkpoint near Gavito Ranch Road.

Authorities on scene reported a lone tanker trailer on its side. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

The accident scene is not far from the SpaceX launch site near Boca Chica Beach.

This is a developing story. Check soon for more updates.